EV patrol cars boost Muntinlupa policing

The turnover of eight electric vehicles (EVs) to the Muntinlupa City Police marks a shift toward cost-efficient and sustainable law enforcement operations, with expected benefits for the city government, residents, and businesses.
Procured under the leadership of Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the EVs are part of the city’s response to the national state of energy emergency, aimed at reducing fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency across government agencies.
The vehicles were formally turned over to the Muntinlupa police, headed by Col. Robert Domingo, last month.
City officials said the transition to EVs is expected to significantly cut fuel expenses, allowing the local government to redirect savings to other public services such as safety, infrastructure, and social programs.
For residents, the use of EV patrol cars means quieter and cleaner streets, particularly in densely populated areas.
Reduced emissions contribute to better air quality, while the lower noise levels of electric engines enhance community environments, especially during nighttime patrols.
Businesses also stand to benefit from more efficient and consistent police visibility. With reduced dependence on fuel, patrol operations are less vulnerable to price fluctuations, ensuring sustained law enforcement presence in commercial districts.
Mayor Biazon noted that the procurement process began even before tensions in the Middle East drove global fuel prices upward, but recent developments have underscored the importance of the city’s forward-looking decision.
The EV units are equipped with Battenburg markings, toplight blinker systems, and public address systems, ensuring they remain fully functional as patrol vehicles.
A dedicated charging station has also been installed at the Philippine National Police Muntinlupa headquarters to support uninterrupted operations.
The initiative positions Muntinlupa among local governments adopting cleaner and more resilient mobility solutions in public service.