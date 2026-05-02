EV patrol cars boost Muntinlupa policing

The vehicles were formally turned over to the Muntinlupa police, headed by Col. Robert Domingo, last month.

City officials said the transition to EVs is expected to significantly cut fuel expenses, allowing the local government to redirect savings to other public services such as safety, infrastructure, and social programs.

For residents, the use of EV patrol cars means quieter and cleaner streets, particularly in densely populated areas.

Reduced emissions contribute to better air quality, while the lower noise levels of electric engines enhance community environments, especially during nighttime patrols.

Businesses also stand to benefit from more efficient and consistent police visibility. With reduced dependence on fuel, patrol operations are less vulnerable to price fluctuations, ensuring sustained law enforcement presence in commercial districts.