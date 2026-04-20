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Pampanga rolls out 51 new patrol units to boost barangay security

51 new patrol units were turned over on Monday, (20 April) to assist Pampanga barangays in protecting communities and maintaining peace and order.
51 new patrol units were turned over on Monday, (20 April) to assist Pampanga barangays in protecting communities and maintaining peace and order.Pampanga PIO
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CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Peace and security initiatives in the province received a boost as the provincial government turned over a third batch of barangay patrol units to several municipalities on Monday.

A total of 51 new patrol units were distributed to the municipalities of Minalin (11), Apalit (12), Sto. Tomas (7) and Bacolor (21).

51 new patrol units were turned over on Monday, (20 April) to assist Pampanga barangays in protecting communities and maintaining peace and order.
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The distribution was led by Gov. Lilia Pineda in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and DevelopmentRegion 3, headed by Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, under its livelihood program.

“Gusto nating masiguro na laging handa at mabilis ang ating mga tanod at barangay officials. Ang mga sasakyang ito ay malaking tulong upang mas mapadali ang kanilang trabaho at maprotektahan ang ating mga komunidad,” Pineda said.

51 new patrol units were turned over on Monday, (20 April) to assist Pampanga barangays in protecting communities and maintaining peace and order.
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The governor said the initiative aims to ensure that barangay officials are equipped to enforce peace and order more efficiently.

To date, the provincial government has distributed 247 patrol vehicles out of its target to cover 505 barangays across Pampanga, with the total value of units released so far estimated at ₱29.6 million.

Provincial board members, capitol officials and local chief executives from the beneficiary municipalities were present during the turnover.

Pampanga

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