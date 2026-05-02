Eastern Samar welcomes clean energy plan

BORONGAN CITY — The Eastern Samar provincial government is opening its doors to new investors developing clean and sustainable energy sources as it moves toward a renewable energy transition.
The latest to express interest is Tokyo-based Challenergy, which proposed installing vertical-axis wind turbines in the province.
Challenergy CEO Atsushi Shimizu, a Japanese engineer known for inventing a typhoon-resistant wind turbine, recently paid a courtesy visit to Eastern Samar Gov. Ralph Vincenty Evardone to discuss a potential partnership.
Shimizu said the company’s vertical-axis wind turbines have no blades, making them safer, quieter, more durable, and bird-friendly. He said the “bladeless wind turbine” was designed to address issues commonly associated with traditional horizontal-axis wind systems.
The company has identified potential installation sites in the towns of Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft, and three barangays in Borongan City.
Under the proposed timeline, site selection will be finalized by June, with mobilization set for July. Project implementation is targeted from 2026 to 2028, after which the turbines will be fully donated to the province at no cost.
Evardone welcomed the proposal, citing the province’s vulnerability to power interruptions and frequent typhoons.
“This is perfect for an emergency,” Evardone said. “Anything that helps the province is very welcome.”
He also suggested installing the turbines in off-grid islands such as Suluan in Guiuan and Hilabaan Island in Dolores, which currently rely on diesel generators and community-managed solar systems.
Earlier, Evardone signed an agreement with the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) for the development of the province’s local energy roadmap.
Under the agreement, ICSC will provide technical support for a Local Energy Plan and a comprehensive energy roadmap aimed at institutionalizing sustainable energy practices and strengthening community resilience across Eastern Samar.