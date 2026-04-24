P7-B wind farm set to rise in Northern Samar

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — A P7.08-billion wind energy project is set to rise in the province, reinforcing its role as a growing hub for renewable power in the country.

Econergy Renewable Power Philippines Inc. said it plans to install 24 large-scale wind turbines in the town of Victoria, Northern Samar, with an expected output of 100 to 105 megawatts. Company officials presented updates to Governor Harris Ongchuan as part of ongoing coordination with local authorities.