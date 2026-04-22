Guiuan starts shift to renewable energy

“Renewable energy is a no-regrets solution. Beyond reducing electricity costs, it enhances public services, supports livelihoods, improves public health, and strengthens local infrastructure,” said Councilor Kinna Mae Kwan-Mabansag, speaking on behalf of Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan.

She added that decentralized systems such as rooftop solar and mini-grids can help address energy access gaps in rural and underserved areas.

Experts from ICSC led sessions on renewable energy policy, grid modernization, data-driven targets, and resilient energy solutions for off-grid and island communities.

Discussions also covered project development, financing, and available lending programs for local governments, with inputs from ICSC advisers and the Development Bank of the Philippines.

Officials from Butuan City also shared their experience in implementing a local renewable energy roadmap, including zoning, land use planning, and investment promotion strategies.

Kwan-Mabansag said the workshop marks a significant step not only for Guiuan but also for Eastern Visayas’ broader push toward a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

“Reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy is essential to local development. High power costs and frequent outages have already affected fisheries, water distribution, investment, and economic opportunities in Guiuan,” she said.

Arturo Tahup, ICSC director for community resilience, said local governments play a key role in addressing energy challenges.

“We are at a point where we must transform crises into opportunities. The current energy situation presents real challenges, but it also opens pathways for local governments to lead,” Tahup said.

He added that the workshop serves as a pilot for similar capacity-building activities, with more local government units in Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and the Bicol region expected to undertake renewable energy planning in the coming months.