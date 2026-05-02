Digital shift boosts Phl economy, gaps remain

AI push in Iligan

The Center for Digital Iligan Innovation and Sustainability (CDIIS) is leading the city’s push to promote the ethical and practical use of AI, framing it as a core skill for employment and business competitiveness.

During a Digital Creatives Talk at the Digital Creatives Hub, government, education, and private sector stakeholders discussed how technology can improve business operations and public services.

“It’s not about being computer literate; it’s about being AI literate to get hired and to get jobs. It’s upskilling the local workforce of Iligan, MSMEs, government workers, and services, especially with AI as a tool,” said Paul Hui Lagura, CDIIS head and innovation governance consultant.

The initiative aligns with Mayor Frederick Siao’s push to prioritize job creation and entrepreneurship while integrating local culture and heritage into development programs.

City administrator Darwin J. Manubag said accessible technology can help level the playing field for small businesses. “If you’re a small business, it’s easy for you to make sure that your products will be marketable and visible on social media,” he said, noting that adapting to digital tools is now essential.

Jaime Noel Santos, president and co-founder of Thames International School, said AI should complement human work rather than replace it.

“Mas importante na ngayon ang human relationship, because AI has no feelings. Empathy is more important now,” he said.

He added that maximizing AI requires stronger collaboration between government, industry and academe.