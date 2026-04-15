Gov’t pushes practical AI adoption training

More than 180 government officials from 64 agencies gathered for hands-on training on artificial intelligence, signaling a shift from policy planning to actual deployment of AI systems in public services.

The training, part of the Digital Transformation in Government (DIGIT) Series, was organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council in partnership with ASEAN Business Advisory Council Philippines and held on 13 April 2026 in Pasig City. The workshop focused on equipping agencies with practical tools to implement AI securely and effectively.