Homegrown bets eye Del Monte glory

Long revered as a cradle of champions that produced legends like Frankie Miñoza, Clyde Mondilla and Reymon Jaraula, Del Monte once again becomes a battlefield where emerging stars seek to carve their own legacy.

Leading the charge for the hosts are Zero Plete and Annika Mondilla in the girls’ 15-18 division, both determined to anchor Bukidnon’s campaign with poise and precision. In the boys’ premier class, a deep and talented pool — Alexis Nailga, Clement Ordeneza, Cody Langamin, Raphael Capin and Timothy Cabang — stands ready to leverage local knowledge and mount a collective bid for the titles.

But the path to dominance is anything but secure.

Davao standout Precious Zaragosa looms as a major threat in the girls’ top division, expected to push Plete to the limit in what could become one of the tournament’s defining duels. Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro’s Mikela Guillermo and Maureen Sia add further depth to an already stacked field, underscoring the growing parity across regions.

With ranking points at stake in this third leg of the six-stage Visayas-Mindanao Series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the intensity goes beyond individual trophies. Every stroke counts toward qualification for the prestigious North vs South Elite Junior Finals in September at The Country Club.

The battle is just as compelling in the 11-14 division, where Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican returns brimming with confidence after competing in the Royal Juniors in Japan. He leads a strong local cast that includes James Langamin, Arger Quinlog, Kiel Elvena and Mico Woo, all eager to assert control in the 36-hole contest.