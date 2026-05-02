DA shifts strategy to lift farm incomes

Farmers and fisherfolk could see lower production costs and more stable earnings under a recalibrated set of Department of Agriculture (DA) programs that prioritize cheaper inputs, higher yields, and new market opportunities.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro said over the weekend that the agency will push to scale up organic fertilizers made from chicken manure and other biodegradable materials, with processing facilities being developed in Batangas and Nueva Ecija.