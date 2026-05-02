DA shifts strategy to lift farm incomes

Farmers and fisherfolk could see lower production costs and more stable earnings under a recalibrated set of Department of Agriculture (DA) programs that prioritize cheaper inputs, higher yields, and new market opportunities.
Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations Roger Navarro said over the weekend that the agency will push to scale up organic fertilizers made from chicken manure and other biodegradable materials, with processing facilities being developed in Batangas and Nueva Ecija.
Moving to reshape demand
The DA is also moving to reshape demand. Navarro said the agency will promote a 50:50 mix of rice and corn grits as a cheaper, more nutritious staple, a shift seen as a way to ease pressure on rice while stabilizing demand for locally produced corn.
On the supply side, the country expects corn seed donations from nearby countries, with selected farmer groups tapped as pilot beneficiaries to propagate higher-yielding varieties without high upfront costs.
Consumption of coconut oil over palm oil
Support is also being tailored for the coconut sector, including efforts to encourage coconut oil consumption over palm oil to boost domestic demand. Some farmers may receive salt inputs to support production.