DA steps in to curb food costs

“Programs such as Benteng Bigas and Meron Na are being rapidly rolled out, while infrastructure initiatives, including farm-to-market roads, rice processing systems, and post-harvest facilities—are being accelerated. These steps reduce production costs, stabilize supply, and boost farmers’ incomes," he added.

Despite the price pressures, the DA maintained that overall food supply remains adequate, although prices may stay elevated in the near term.

To ease distribution bottlenecks, the agency has deployed trucks to help vegetable farmers in Benguet transport produce to key markets.

State-run Food Terminal Inc. is also assisting onion growers in securing better prices, while agencies such as Planters Products Inc. and the Fertilizers and Pesticides Authority are sourcing more affordable farm inputs.

Staple goods continue to drive food inflation, with cereals accounting for the largest share, followed by fish and vegetables.

Tiu Laurel said the government is also studying further interventions, including possible price caps on imported rice, to help keep food affordable without discouraging local production.

“Beyond immediate assistance, we are investing in infrastructure and supply chain improvements to make the agricultural sector more resilient,” he said. “These steps will lower input costs, improve market access, and ensure farmers and fisherfolk can sustainably meet demand even under challenging conditions.”