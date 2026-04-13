DA expands aid to Cordillera farmers

Efforts to move nearly 600 metric tons of unsold vegetables have taken center stage in the government’s response to rising fuel costs, as farmers in the Cordillera struggle with oversupply and high transport expenses.
The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its regional office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), has stepped up interventions to stabilize farm incomes and prevent post-harvest losses, particularly in key vegetable-producing areas such as Benguet.
Officials said at least 590 metric tons of produce require immediate market intervention due to weak demand and logistical bottlenecks. To address this, the agency has intensified Kadiwa selling activities and trade fairs, generating over P1.3 million in sales from March to early April.
The DA has also mobilized trucks for hauling, including those distributed to farmers’ cooperatives and local government units, and coordinated with national agencies to support “pasabay” or shared transport arrangements to speed up deliveries.
At the same time, the agency is rolling out broader assistance measures to cushion the impact of elevated fuel prices on both farmers and fisherfolk. These include fuel subsidies, expanded market linkages, and financial aid, alongside longer-term investments in cold storage, processing facilities, and low-cost preservation technologies.
For the fisheries sector, rising fuel costs have forced many to scale down operations. Through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the DA has allocated P75 million in fuel assistance benefiting more than 15,000 fishermen, with additional support expected under the Presidential Assistance Program.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the interventions follow directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect the agriculture sector from the ongoing energy crisis.
“Under the guidance of President Marcos Jr., we are implementing immediate and sustained interventions to assist our farmers and fisherfolk in overcoming the challenges brought about by the energy emergency,” he said.
“These initiatives are designed not only to provide timely relief through fuel subsidies and logistics support, but also to strengthen our food systems by improving supply chain efficiency and expanding direct market access,” he added.
Beyond immediate relief, the DA is promoting integrated farming systems and exploring alternative livelihood options, including livestock projects, to help stabilize incomes in vulnerable communities.
While proposals to impose minimum vegetable prices have been raised, the agency said it is focusing instead on improving logistics and market coordination, warning that price controls could distort supply conditions.
The DA said its approach aims to balance farmer support with consumer needs by ensuring a steady flow of affordable food while strengthening long-term resilience in the agriculture sector.