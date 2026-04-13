DA expands aid to Cordillera farmers

At the same time, the agency is rolling out broader assistance measures to cushion the impact of elevated fuel prices on both farmers and fisherfolk. These include fuel subsidies, expanded market linkages, and financial aid, alongside longer-term investments in cold storage, processing facilities, and low-cost preservation technologies.

For the fisheries sector, rising fuel costs have forced many to scale down operations. Through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the DA has allocated P75 million in fuel assistance benefiting more than 15,000 fishermen, with additional support expected under the Presidential Assistance Program.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the interventions follow directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to protect the agriculture sector from the ongoing energy crisis.

“Under the guidance of President Marcos Jr., we are implementing immediate and sustained interventions to assist our farmers and fisherfolk in overcoming the challenges brought about by the energy emergency,” he said.

“These initiatives are designed not only to provide timely relief through fuel subsidies and logistics support, but also to strengthen our food systems by improving supply chain efficiency and expanding direct market access,” he added.

Beyond immediate relief, the DA is promoting integrated farming systems and exploring alternative livelihood options, including livestock projects, to help stabilize incomes in vulnerable communities.

While proposals to impose minimum vegetable prices have been raised, the agency said it is focusing instead on improving logistics and market coordination, warning that price controls could distort supply conditions.

The DA said its approach aims to balance farmer support with consumer needs by ensuring a steady flow of affordable food while strengthening long-term resilience in the agriculture sector.