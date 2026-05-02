Cop faces raps over fiesta shooting

Initial investigation showed Ocado was attending a drinking gathering at a private residence on the night of 30 April when Latina reportedly arrived and, without apparent provocation, opened fire at around 11 p.m.

A witness at the scene positively identified the suspect and sought cover as the shooting unfolded. Latina then fled.

Ocado sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and lower abdomen and was rushed to Lingayen District Hospital for treatment.

Police launched a hot pursuit operation, coordinating with multiple units, while the Pangasinan forensic team processed the crime scene.