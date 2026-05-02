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Cop faces raps over fiesta shooting

Police launched a hot pursuit operation, coordinating with multiple units, while the Pangasinan forensic team processed the crime scene.
Authorities in Pangasinan are preparing inquest proceedings against a police officer who allegedly shot and wounded a local farmer during a celebration in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen. The victim, identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, remains hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, has undergone forensic and paraffin testing following his voluntary surrender.
Authorities in Pangasinan are preparing inquest proceedings against a police officer who allegedly shot and wounded a local farmer during a celebration in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen. The victim, identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, remains hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, has undergone forensic and paraffin testing following his voluntary surrender.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Pangasinan PPO
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A police officer surrendered after allegedly shooting and wounding a 25-year-old farmer during a barangay fiesta in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen, Pangasinan, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, a resident of Barangay Basing, Lingayen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, is assigned to the San Carlos City Police Station.

Authorities in Pangasinan are preparing inquest proceedings against a police officer who allegedly shot and wounded a local farmer during a celebration in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen. The victim, identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, remains hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, has undergone forensic and paraffin testing following his voluntary surrender.
Cop surrenders after Lingayen fiesta shooting, victim wounded

Initial investigation showed Ocado was attending a drinking gathering at a private residence on the night of 30 April when Latina reportedly arrived and, without apparent provocation, opened fire at around 11 p.m.

A witness at the scene positively identified the suspect and sought cover as the shooting unfolded. Latina then fled.

Ocado sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and lower abdomen and was rushed to Lingayen District Hospital for treatment.

Police launched a hot pursuit operation, coordinating with multiple units, while the Pangasinan forensic team processed the crime scene.

Authorities in Pangasinan are preparing inquest proceedings against a police officer who allegedly shot and wounded a local farmer during a celebration in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen. The victim, identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, remains hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, has undergone forensic and paraffin testing following his voluntary surrender.
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At around 1 p.m. the following day, 1 May, Latina voluntarily surrendered at the San Carlos City Police Station and turned over his issued Glock 17 Gen4 pistol, along with magazines and live ammunition.

He is now under police custody and will undergo medical and forensic examinations, including a paraffin test. The firearm will also be subjected to ballistic examination.

Authorities are preparing a frustrated murder complaint for inquest proceedings before the Lingayen prosecutor’s office.

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