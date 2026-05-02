Cop faces raps over fiesta shooting

A police officer surrendered after allegedly shooting and wounding a 25-year-old farmer during a barangay fiesta in Barangay Aliwekwek, Lingayen, Pangasinan, authorities said.
The victim was identified as Noel Pascua Ocado, a resident of Barangay Basing, Lingayen. The suspect, Police Master Sgt. Jay Peter Latina, is assigned to the San Carlos City Police Station.
Initial investigation showed Ocado was attending a drinking gathering at a private residence on the night of 30 April when Latina reportedly arrived and, without apparent provocation, opened fire at around 11 p.m.
A witness at the scene positively identified the suspect and sought cover as the shooting unfolded. Latina then fled.
Ocado sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and lower abdomen and was rushed to Lingayen District Hospital for treatment.
Police launched a hot pursuit operation, coordinating with multiple units, while the Pangasinan forensic team processed the crime scene.
At around 1 p.m. the following day, 1 May, Latina voluntarily surrendered at the San Carlos City Police Station and turned over his issued Glock 17 Gen4 pistol, along with magazines and live ammunition.
He is now under police custody and will undergo medical and forensic examinations, including a paraffin test. The firearm will also be subjected to ballistic examination.
Authorities are preparing a frustrated murder complaint for inquest proceedings before the Lingayen prosecutor’s office.