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Armed gang member killed after shooting Pasay police officer

Armed gang member killed after shooting Pasay police officer
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The Pasay City Police Station has neutralized an armed suspect who shot a responding police officer during an earlier incident in Barangay 61.

The follow-up operation resulted in an armed encounter that led to the neutralization of the suspect on the night of 28 April, Tuesday.

Armed gang member killed after shooting Pasay police officer
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The incident began at approximately 5:10 a.m. when personnel from Pasay City Police Station's Sub-station 2 responded to reports of an illegal discharge of a firearm along Pasillio 3, F. Victor Street, Barangay 61.

Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as alias Nonoy Negro, a known member of the Sputnik Gang, opened fire on the officers, hitting PSSg Carlo Rebulanan in the shoulder.

While PSSg Rebulanan was rushed to Pasay City General Hospital, a follow-up operation immediately ensued to address the threat posed by the runaway suspect.

By 8:15 p.m., acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, a joint team from Pasay City Police Station cornered the suspect at the rooftop of a residence on Leonardo Street, Barangay 62.

Instead of surrendering, alias Nonoy Negro again opened fire on the operatives using a .45 caliber Norinco pistol. This forced the police team to return fire in lawful self-defense.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival at approximately 8:54 p.m. by the attending physician.

Recovered at the scene was the suspect's firearm, bearing serial number 705483, loaded with a magazine containing six live rounds of ammunition.

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