Cop surrenders after Lingayen fiesta shooting, victim wounded

Initial investigation showed that the victim was attending a drinking gathering at a private residence on the night of 30 April when the suspect allegedly arrived and, without apparent reason, opened fire at around 11 p.m.

A witness, who was present during the incident, positively identified the suspect before seeking cover as the shooting occurred. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and lower abdomen and was rushed to Lingayen District Hospital for treatment.

Police launched a hot pursuit operation, with responding officers led by local and provincial commanders coordinating with multiple units. The Pangasinan forensic team conducted crime scene processing.

At around 1 p.m. the following day, 1 May, the suspect voluntarily surrendered at the San Carlos City Police Station amid ongoing operations. He also turned over his issued firearm, a Glock 17 Gen4 pistol, along with several magazines and live ammunition.

Authorities said the suspect was later placed under police custody and will undergo medical and forensic examinations, including a paraffin test, while the firearm will be subjected to ballistic analysis.

A complaint for frustrated murder is being prepared against the suspect for inquest proceedings before the prosecutor’s office in Lingayen.