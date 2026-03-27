BI eyes case vs Chinese national over dual identity

The Bureau of Immigration said Friday it is pursuing legal action against a Chinese national accused of using multiple identities, following forensic findings confirming the individual’s true identity.
Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the agency received a dactyloscopy report from the National Bureau of Investigation showing that the fingerprints of Chen Zhong Zhen match those of an individual identified as Joseph Cue Sy.
Authorities said the fingerprints were obtained from NBI clearance records, providing forensic evidence that both identities belong to the same person.
“With this development, we are looking at an open-and-shut case,” Viado said. “The fingerprint match provides conclusive proof of identity, and we are now taking the necessary legal steps to ensure that all appropriate charges and immigration actions are pursued.”
The BI said it has coordinated with the Office of the Solicitor General to exhaust all legal remedies and ensure accountability for foreign nationals attempting to deceive authorities.