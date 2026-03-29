2 Chinese nationals nabbed in Zamboanga for using fake travel docs

According to the PCG, the two men initially claimed they could not understand English or local languages, but with the aid of a translator, they were informed of their rights and the reason for their arrest.

The Coast Guard also coordinated with the Zamboanga City Health Office and the Bureau of Quarantine to facilitate medico-legal procedures and proper documentation.

Following their arrest, the Chinese nationals were presented before the Office of the City Prosecutor of Zamboanga for inquest proceedings, which resulted in the filing of appropriate charges. They were later returned to PCG custody pending further legal action and disposition, as advised by the Bureau of Immigration.

The incident underscores ongoing border and maritime security efforts in the region, particularly in monitoring travel to areas with heightened security concerns.