CDO cracks down on illegal videoke bars, street drinking

The crackdown is part of compliance with the directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government to strictly enforce the ban on street drinking, public topless roaming, and late-night videoke under its “Safe City” initiative.

Initially implemented in Metro Manila, the policy is now being enforced in other areas, including Cagayan de Oro City. Police have been directed to arrest violators to strengthen enforcement of local ordinances and improve public order.

Under the rules, the consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces is prohibited. The use of videoke machines and loud audio devices is limited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Roaming in public while topless or half-naked is also prohibited. Minors aged 18 and below are required to observe curfew hours starting 10 p.m.

Police have been instructed to increase visibility in communities to deter street fights and harassment.

Exceptions may be granted for permitted community activities such as fiestas, subject to approval by the barangay.