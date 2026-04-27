Illegal cigarette trade busted in Manila

To verify the violation, operatives carried out a discreet test-buy. The items examined were found to be non-compliant with the law, prompting authorities to immediately identify themselves and require the necessary permits and documentation. The suspect failed to present any valid authority, establishing grounds for lawful arrest.

Seized during the operation were two master cases containing 100 reams of “Oris” cigarettes with an estimated value of P100,000. These products were removed from circulation for failing to meet regulatory requirements intended to safeguard public health.

Appropriate charges are being prepared and will be referred for inquest proceedings before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.