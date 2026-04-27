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Illegal cigarette trade busted in Manila

THIS photograph shows a cigarette on a beach in Saint-Nic, western France, on June 24, 2025. From July 1, 2025 smoking will be banned on beaches as France brings in a smoking ban for all outdoor places that can be frequented by children. "Tobacco must disappear where there are children," said France's Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarities and Families Catherine in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website.
THIS photograph shows a cigarette on a beach in Saint-Nic, western France, on June 24, 2025. From July 1, 2025 smoking will be banned on beaches as France brings in a smoking ban for all outdoor places that can be frequented by children. "Tobacco must disappear where there are children," said France's Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarities and Families Catherine in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website.Fred TANNEAU / AFP
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A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation of Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, following the confiscation of non-compliant cigarette products in Barangay Sampaloc, Manila on Saturday night.

The operation stemmed from a report of illegal cigarette sales lacking the required graphic health warning labels. Acting swiftly, operatives of the Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) conducted surveillance and validation, confirming that the suspect was actively engaged in selling assorted tobacco products without the mandated health warnings.

THIS photograph shows a cigarette on a beach in Saint-Nic, western France, on June 24, 2025. From July 1, 2025 smoking will be banned on beaches as France brings in a smoking ban for all outdoor places that can be frequented by children. "Tobacco must disappear where there are children," said France's Minister of Labor, Health, Solidarities and Families Catherine in an interview published by the regional Ouest-France daily on its website.
EPD seizes P464K in smuggled cigarettes in Marikina, San Juan

To verify the violation, operatives carried out a discreet test-buy. The items examined were found to be non-compliant with the law, prompting authorities to immediately identify themselves and require the necessary permits and documentation. The suspect failed to present any valid authority, establishing grounds for lawful arrest.

Seized during the operation were two master cases containing 100 reams of “Oris” cigarettes with an estimated value of P100,000. These products were removed from circulation for failing to meet regulatory requirements intended to safeguard public health.

Appropriate charges are being prepared and will be referred for inquest proceedings before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.

Illegal cigarettes Philippines

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