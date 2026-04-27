Illegal cigarette trade busted in Manila

A 28-year-old man was arrested for violation of Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, following the confiscation of non-compliant cigarette products in Barangay Sampaloc, Manila on Saturday night.
The operation stemmed from a report of illegal cigarette sales lacking the required graphic health warning labels. Acting swiftly, operatives of the Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (SMaRT) conducted surveillance and validation, confirming that the suspect was actively engaged in selling assorted tobacco products without the mandated health warnings.
To verify the violation, operatives carried out a discreet test-buy. The items examined were found to be non-compliant with the law, prompting authorities to immediately identify themselves and require the necessary permits and documentation. The suspect failed to present any valid authority, establishing grounds for lawful arrest.
Seized during the operation were two master cases containing 100 reams of “Oris” cigarettes with an estimated value of P100,000. These products were removed from circulation for failing to meet regulatory requirements intended to safeguard public health.
Appropriate charges are being prepared and will be referred for inquest proceedings before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.