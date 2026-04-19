Camiguin set for explosive IRONMAN triathlon debut

Preparations are in full swing, with the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. working closely with the provincial government led by Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo. The collaboration, reinforced in recent coordination meetings, underscores a shared commitment to delivering a world-class race experience.

SEI president and managing director Princess Galura emphasized the importance of aligning operations with global standards while ensuring athlete safety, efficiency and overall race quality.

Beyond race execution, organizers are positioning Camiguin as an emerging hub for sports tourism. The event forms part of the inaugural 5150 Triathlon Islands of the Philippines Series, a four-leg circuit designed to showcase some of the country’s most scenic island destinations through Olympic-distance racing.

The series successfully kicked off in Guimaras last month, with Bohol hosting the third leg on 12 July — also marking the 10th staging of its Olympic-distance race — before culminating on 20 September at Samal Island in Davao City.