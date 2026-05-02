BI nabs Chinese posing as Filipino

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Saturday that it arrested a Chinese national for allegedly posing as a Filipino.
The suspect was identified as Wenyu Lin, 51, who was caught using multiple government-issued IDs bearing different names but the same photograph.
Authorities said he also used the alias “Anson Lais Lim” to conceal his identity.
A surveillance operation conducted by the BI Intelligence Division, in coordination with police and military personnel, confirmed the suspect’s presence prior to his arrest.
During the investigation, Lin allegedly admitted owning fake documents, including a driver’s license, tax identification cards, health cards, and postal IDs under different identities.
Authorities also discovered that his passport had expired in 2011, classifying him as an undocumented alien.
He was also found to be engaging in unauthorized activities despite holding a retiree visa, prompting authorities to consider him a threat to public safety and national security.
Documents were also recovered suggesting that Lin may have registered his minor children as Filipino citizens by securing Philippine passports using false identities.
The suspect was taken to a police station for booking and documentation and will undergo deportation proceedings.