BI nabs Chinese fugitive linked to telecom fraud

The suspect, identified as Zhang Jinglong, 29, was apprehended along Mercedez Street, Barangay Bel-Air, following intelligence information confirming that he is wanted by authorities in Guangdong, China for telecom fraud.

The operation stemmed from official communication received by BI verifying that Zhang is a fugitive subject of investigation by Chinese authorities.

During the operation, Zhang was found in the company of three other Chinese nationals identified as Zhang Pengguang, Feng Mincong, and Zhang Yunpeng. All four individuals failed to present valid passports or immigration documents when questioned by authorities.

Zhang reportedly attempted to mislead authorities by claiming he was a national of Vanuatu, contrary to official records confirming his Chinese citizenship.

Further raising concern, authorities noted that Zhang appeared to be under the protection of armed individuals, including an active police officer and a reservist. The matter has been referred to concerned agencies for appropriate investigation.

BI records revealed that Zhang entered the Philippines in November 2019 as a temporary visitor but has remained in the country without any valid extension or visa conversion, making him an overstaying alien. He is also the subject of an existing blacklist order for previous immigration violations.

The Chinese national will face deportation and will be blacklisted from re-entering the Philippines.