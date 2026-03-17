2 Chinese nationals arrested in Iligan for posing as Filipinos — BI

The BI said the pair violated provisions of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, particularly those penalizing misrepresentation and classifying them as undesirable foreign nationals.

Investigators revealed that Cai had been using the name “Mia Chua Co,” while Xu went by “Stanny Co.”

During questioning, Cai admitted to using Philippine-issued documents under a fictitious name and later presented her Chinese passport and alien certificate of registration. Xu likewise produced his Chinese passport and alien registration card.