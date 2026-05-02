Balikatan-affected fisherfolk supported

More than 700 fisherfolk in Ilocos Norte have received financial assistance and food packs as compensation for the temporary no-sail zone imposed during this year’s Exercise Balikatan.
A total of 734 beneficiaries — 366 from Paoay, 273 from Burgos, and 95 from Laoag City — received aid from the Department of National Defense, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the provincial government during a dialogue at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena.
Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the assistance forms part of the government’s responsibility to affected communities.
“This is our obligation to you. It is the government’s job to care for all Filipinos,” Teodoro said.
He said military units have been directed to coordinate with local governments and residents in areas affected by the exercises.
Ilocos Norte Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos thanked national agencies for the swift delivery of aid, noting the impact of the temporary suspension of fishing operations.
A no-sail zone remains in effect until 6 May as a safety precaution during the ongoing drills.
Teodoro also underscored the importance of joint exercises in strengthening the country’s defense posture and protecting its Exclusive Economic Zone.