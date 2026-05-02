Balikatan-affected fisherfolk supported

More than 700 fisherfolk in Ilocos Norte have received financial assistance and food packs as compensation for the temporary no-sail zone imposed during this year’s Exercise Balikatan.

A total of 734 beneficiaries — 366 from Paoay, 273 from Burgos, and 95 from Laoag City — received aid from the Department of National Defense, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and the provincial government during a dialogue at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena.