Animated docu ‘58th’ earns Annecy 2026 slot

A Filipino animated documentary is heading to one of the world’s most revered stages for animation. 58th, a collaboration between GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures, has secured a place in the 2026 edition of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
The announcement was made during a press event in Annecy, France on 28 April, where organizers unveiled the official entries under the Contrechamp Feature Films category — an international showcase of bold and distinctive animated works. Among them is 58th, marking a breakthrough moment for Philippine animation on the global circuit.
The film revisits the Maguindanao Massacre, paying tribute to its victims while bringing attention to the long-unrecognized story of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, widely regarded as the massacre’s 58th casualty. Through a blend of animation and archival material, the documentary reframes a painful chapter in Philippine history with striking visual storytelling.
Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa, the project marks his third time at Annecy, following Iti Mapukpukaw and Manang Biring. The film also carries emotional weight as the final screen performance of Ricky Davao, who voices Momay. Leading the cast is Glaiza De Castro, joined by Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz and Biboy Ramirez.
Beyond its powerful narrative, the selection signals a milestone: this is the first time a film from GMA Network has been invited to screen at Annecy.
Established in 1960, the Annecy festival has long been considered a pinnacle event in animation, drawing industry leaders and groundbreaking works from around the globe. Recently recognized as an “A-list” festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, it continues to set the standard for excellence in the field.
The 2026 lineup is stacked with high-profile premieres, including a new animated take on Batman through Batman: Knightfall, alongside fresh entries from the Looney Tunes universe and new episodes of Ghost in the Shell.
Set for June in Annecy, France, the festival will host the official screening of 58th as part of its competition slate. Prior to this, the film debuted at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2026, where it landed in the Top 10 of the Audience Choice Awards from a field of more than 400 entries.
Screening dates for Annecy are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, as anticipation builds for a film that brings Philippine history — and its enduring call for justice — to an international audience.