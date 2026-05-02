Animated docu ‘58th’ earns Annecy 2026 slot

The film revisits the Maguindanao Massacre, paying tribute to its victims while bringing attention to the long-unrecognized story of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, widely regarded as the massacre’s 58th casualty. Through a blend of animation and archival material, the documentary reframes a painful chapter in Philippine history with striking visual storytelling.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa, the project marks his third time at Annecy, following Iti Mapukpukaw and Manang Biring. The film also carries emotional weight as the final screen performance of Ricky Davao, who voices Momay. Leading the cast is Glaiza De Castro, joined by Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz and Biboy Ramirez.

Beyond its powerful narrative, the selection signals a milestone: this is the first time a film from GMA Network has been invited to screen at Annecy.

Established in 1960, the Annecy festival has long been considered a pinnacle event in animation, drawing industry leaders and groundbreaking works from around the globe. Recently recognized as an “A-list” festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations, it continues to set the standard for excellence in the field.