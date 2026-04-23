‘Sun Chaser’ brings Filipino animation to global stage

Its international push follows a win at the MIFA 2025, where it received the Animation du Monde Prize, signaling growing global recognition of Filipino storytelling.

Story rooted in culture

“Sun Chaser” follows Jordan Santos, a teenager whose summer is disrupted by a mysterious force threatening his grandmother’s island in the Philippines. Tasked with protecting his younger cousins, he embarks on a journey across a mythical ocean world.

Aboard the legendary Sun Chaser, the group encounters enchanted islands and ancient forces, blending fantasy and adventure with themes of family, responsibility, and cultural identity.

Collaborative effort

The series is created by Bobby Pontillas and Bernard Badion, bringing together studios such as Toon City, Hit Productions Inc., and Playlab Animation.

It is also backed by institutions including the Animation Council of the Philippines, Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the Department of Trade and Industry, highlighting a coordinated push to elevate Filipino content globally.

Industry insiders say the project represents a rare alignment of talent and support across sectors, positioning it as both a creative and cultural milestone.