‘Pinikas’ tops Sinag Maynila 2026, highlighting regional storytelling

Directed by Cris Fuego , the VisMin-rooted drama captivated both audiences and jurors with its grounded narrative, weaving together themes of love, survival, and sacrifice. Its success signals a continuing shift in Philippine cinema—where regional stories are no longer on the sidelines, but at the forefront of the national conversation.

A Sweep Worth Celebrating

Beyond its Best Picture win, Pinikas dominated key categories, including Best Director and Best Screenplay for Fuego, along with technical victories that underscored its overall craftsmanship.

The film’s emotional core was brought to life by its lead stars, Angela Villarin and Jade Makawili , who both secured top acting honors. Their performances anchored the story with authenticity and depth, further elevating the film’s impact.

Strong Contenders Across the Board

While Pinikas led the night, other films delivered equally compelling achievements. Ang Bangkay, led by Vince Tañada , stood out in supporting and technical categories, highlighting its strong artistic vision.

Meanwhile, films like Desperada and Sweet Escape also earned recognition, contributing to a well-rounded and competitive roster that reflected the diversity of independent Filipino filmmaking.

A Platform for New Voices

The festival’s documentary and student divisions proved just as powerful, showcasing emerging filmmakers whose works explored contemporary realities with urgency and creativity. These entries reaffirm Sinag Maynila’s mission to nurture fresh perspectives and amplify underrepresented voices.

As the festival wrapped its final screenings, this year’s winners collectively painted a portrait of a thriving, evolving industry—one that continues to embrace stories rooted in identity, culture, and truth.

Full List of Winners — Sinag Maynila 2026

Major Awards

• Best Picture: Pinikas

• Best Director: Cris Fuego (Pinikas)

• People’s Choice Award: Vince Tañada (Ang Bangkay)

Acting Awards

• Best Actress: Angela Villarin (Pinikas)

• Best Actor: Jade Makawili (Pinikas)

• Best Supporting Actress: Mercedes Cabral (Ang Bangkay)

• Best Supporting Actor: Yaser Mata (Desperada)

Technical Awards

• Best Production Design: Cyrus Khan (Ang Bangkay)

• Best Screenplay: Cris Fuego (Pinikas)

• Best Editing: Jay Hernando (Pinikas)

• Best Cinematography: Manuel “Andoy” Abanto (Ang Bangkay)

• Best Musical Score: Pinikas

• Best Sound: Alex Tomboc (Sweet Escape)

Documentary Awards

• Best Documentary: Del Mundo — Rommel Tolentino

• Jury Prize (Documentary – Open): Mga Muni-muni sa Gitna ng Ambon — Gio Gonzalves

Student Documentary

• Best Documentary: Di Lalim, Di Lalit — Nicole Reyes

• 2nd Place: Shalom — Kiah Resurrecion

• 3rd Place: Cemento — Justine Borlagdan

Student Short Film

• Jury Prize: Duros — Harvey Gozado

• Best Short Film: Lugud — Jarno Malonzo

• 2nd Place: Mga Unsa na Lang ta Ani

• 3rd Place: Mga Ulol

As the curtains fall on this year’s festival, Pinikas stands as a powerful reminder: the most compelling stories are often those told from the ground up—honest, rooted, and unapologetically Filipino.