Weaving stories of heritage

From New York’s garment district to Filipino textiles

Montelibano’s journey into fashion began far from home. At just 19, fresh out of college, he moved to New York — one of the fashion capitals of the world — determined to immerse himself in the industry.

There, he worked behind the scenes in public relations before finding his footing in the creative side of fashion. He later became a visual merchandiser for Giorgio Armani, while also working as a stylist for television shows and music videos. In the bustling garment district, he was surrounded by fabrics from around the world.