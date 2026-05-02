2 repeat offenders nabbed in QC robbery; CCTV alert leads to arrest

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of two repeat offenders in a swift operation conducted by Masambong Police Station 2.

The suspects, identified as alias “Ferdinand,” 35, and alias “Joshua,” 29, both residents of Barangay Toro, Quezon City, were involved in a robbery in Barangay Sta. Cruz at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, 2 May.

Initial investigation showed the victim was able to monitor the incident in real time after his mobile phone triggered a CCTV alert at around 11:45 p.m. on 1 May. Upon checking the live feed, he saw the suspects inside his residence, prompting him to immediately report the incident to the QCPD Tactical Operations Center, which relayed the information to Police Station 2 for immediate response.