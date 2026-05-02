2 repeat offenders nabbed in QC robbery; CCTV alert leads to arrest

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of two repeat offenders in a swift operation conducted by Masambong Police Station 2.
The suspects, identified as alias “Ferdinand,” 35, and alias “Joshua,” 29, both residents of Barangay Toro, Quezon City, were involved in a robbery in Barangay Sta. Cruz at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, 2 May.
Initial investigation showed the victim was able to monitor the incident in real time after his mobile phone triggered a CCTV alert at around 11:45 p.m. on 1 May. Upon checking the live feed, he saw the suspects inside his residence, prompting him to immediately report the incident to the QCPD Tactical Operations Center, which relayed the information to Police Station 2 for immediate response.
Responding officers quickly arrived at the scene and cornered the suspects, leading to their arrest.
A review of CCTV footage revealed the suspects had entered the residence three times on May 1—at around 3:00 a.m., 7:00 p.m., and 11:45 p.m.—through an air-conditioning opening, stealing various valuables.
Recovered from the suspects were two vacuum units, two compressors, and assorted tools such as a screwdriver, pliers, and a vise grip. However, several items remain missing, including a laptop, a Fujifilm camera, a bag, a CCTV unit, and a mobile phone charger, with total losses estimated at over P140,000.
Police records showed both suspects are repeat offenders. “Ferdinand” has prior cases for theft, drug-related offenses under Republic Act 9165, illegal gambling (P.D. 1602), and other violations. “Joshua” also has multiple theft and drug-related cases, along with a previous illegal gambling offense.
According to QCPD, both suspects are now under inquest proceedings for robbery before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.