P82.9-K shabu seized, 6 suspects arrested in Pampanga ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Relentless law enforcement operations across the province yielded significant results, with authorities confiscating illegal drugs and arresting six suspects, including wanted persons and drug personalities.

Reports from the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) showed that two suspects were held in the city on 28 April after authorities seized around 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, while another operation in Minalin confiscated 2.2 grams of the illegal substance valued at P14,960, with one suspect taken into custody.

Moreover, tracker teams also apprehended wanted persons facing charges for robbery, estafa and other offenses during same day operations in Lubao and Magalang towns.

PBGen. Jess Mendez, regional director, commended all police units that carried out the synchronized operations, saying these show the police' dedication to keep the province safe.

“Our police are serious in going after criminals and making sure laws are enforced. We won’t let any illegal activity or offenders put our people’s safety at risk,” said Mendez.

He explained that these operations rely on solid intelligence and close coordination, guaranteeing safe and orderly communities aligned with the PNP’s priority agenda.