15 Filipino seafarers safe after Iran intercepts vessels near Strait of Hormuz

“We have been assured that all 15 seafarers are safe and unharmed. We remain in close coordination with their families, the manning agency, and shipowners, and continue to provide updates and support,” Cacdac said.

The DMW said it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the protection and welfare of the affected seafarers while coordinating with relevant stakeholders.

The incident follows earlier reports of vessel interceptions in the region since late February amid heightened tensions.

Meanwhile, seven Filipino crew members of the MT Aqua 1 arrived in the country on the night of 22 April via Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

They are the second batch of 21 Filipino crew members of the Panama-flagged oil tanker hit by an Iranian missile near the Ras Laffan Industrial Hub in Qatar on 1 April. No crew members were injured.

So far, 17 of the 21 crew members have returned to the Philippines, while the remaining four are expected in the coming days.

The government said it will continue providing support to help the crew members restart.

Separately, another batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived Thursday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on separate Emirates flights EK 330 and EK 336.

The DMW said 45 OFWs and 15 of their family members arrived after evacuating from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

They were provided financial assistance, transport services, temporary accommodation and reintegration support.

From 5 March to 23 April, a total of 7,408 OFWs and their dependents have returned to the country due to the ongoing regional conflict.

Of this number, 6,785 underwent government-funded repatriation, including 5,409 OFWs and 1,376 dependents.

Among the latest arrivals were 212 OFWs and 16 dependents who came in on three commercial flights Thursday morning.

They were immediately assisted under the National Reintegration Network.