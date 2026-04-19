Pampanga police nabs 6 drug suspects, 4 wanted persons

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga -- Stepped-up anti-crime initiatives conducted on 17 and 18 April have led to the arrest of 6 drug suspects and 4 wanted persons, including 2 high-value targets, while also confiscating illegal drugs, according to reports from the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO).

Provincial Director PCol Eugene Marcelo said that a total of 4.52 grams of suspected shabu worth Php20,944 were seized during the operations.