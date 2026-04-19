Pampanga police nabs 6 drug suspects, 4 wanted persons

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga -- Stepped-up anti-crime initiatives conducted on 17 and 18 April have led to the arrest of 6 drug suspects and 4 wanted persons, including 2 high-value targets, while also confiscating illegal drugs, according to reports from the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO).
Provincial Director PCol Eugene Marcelo said that a total of 4.52 grams of suspected shabu worth Php20,944 were seized during the operations.
The anti-drug crackdown were carried out in the towns of Candaba, Apalit, Arayat, Sasmuan, and Lubao.
Meanwhile, intensified manhunt operations also netted 2 most wanted persons in San Fernando and Sta. Ana, and 2 other wanted individuals in Mabalacat and San Fernando are facing various criminal charges.
Authorities also confiscated various counterfeit tobacco products with an estimated value of Php16,900 from separate inspection operations.
"Hindi po tayo titigil sa paghuli sa mga lumalabag sa batas para protektahan ang kapakanan ng lahat," Marcelo said.
He assured the public that Pampanga police will continue to uphold peace and order through dedicated public service and also urged the community to extend their support in reporting crimes.