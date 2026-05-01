WHEN AIRSPACE BECOMES WEAPON, NO NATION IS SAFE

This is not diplomacy. It is coercion, plain and simple.

For the Filipino people, this development should sound alarm bells.

The Philippines is no stranger to coercive behavior. In the West Philippine Sea, Filipino fishermen and coast guard have repeatedly faced harassment, intimidation and obstruction.

These actions undermine sovereignty, threaten livelihoods and disregard international law.

What we are witnessing now is the same pattern, only in a different domain.

If airspace can be politicized and weaponized to isolate Taiwan today, what prevents similar pressure from being applied tomorrow to restrict the Philippines’ own freedom of movement, trade routes, or diplomatic engagements?

This is no longer just a Taiwan issue. It is a regional and global concern.

International airspace has long been governed by neutrality, safety, and established norms.