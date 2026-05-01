WHEN AIRSPACE BECOMES WEAPON, NO NATION IS SAFE

The Taiwanese Association of the Philippines strongly condemns the People’s Republic of China for weaponizing international airspace as a tool of political coercion against Taiwan.
Recent reports confirm that under intense pressure from Beijing, Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar revoked overflight clearances for the aircraft of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, forcing the cancellation of his planned 22 April visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini.
This is not diplomacy. It is coercion, plain and simple.
For the Filipino people, this development should sound alarm bells.
The Philippines is no stranger to coercive behavior. In the West Philippine Sea, Filipino fishermen and coast guard have repeatedly faced harassment, intimidation and obstruction.
These actions undermine sovereignty, threaten livelihoods and disregard international law.
What we are witnessing now is the same pattern, only in a different domain.
If airspace can be politicized and weaponized to isolate Taiwan today, what prevents similar pressure from being applied tomorrow to restrict the Philippines’ own freedom of movement, trade routes, or diplomatic engagements?
This is no longer just a Taiwan issue. It is a regional and global concern.
International airspace has long been governed by neutrality, safety, and established norms.
Allowing political pressure to determine who can or cannot fly erodes the very foundations of the rules-based international order.
Taiwan is a democratic and self-governing nation of 23 million people. Its leaders are elected by its people, and it has every right to engage with the international community.
No external power should be allowed to dictate Taiwan’s relationships or block its global participation.
The Filipino people understand the value of sovereignty and freedom. These are not abstract principles; they are lived realities, especially in times of external pressure.
We, therefore, call on the international community, and particularly like-minded democracies, to take a firm and principled stand: To reject the weaponization of international airspace and all forms of diplomatic coercion.
To uphold international law and ensure that global commons — whether seas or skies — remain free, open, and governed by rules, not force. To support Taiwan’s right to meaningful international engagement without interference.
Peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific depend on collective resolve. When coercion is tolerated, it spreads. When it is resisted, it is contained.
Today it is Taiwan. Tomorrow, it could be any nation, including the Philippines.
The question is simple: Will we defend a rules-based order, or allow it to be rewritten by pressure and intimidation?
The answer will shape the future of our region.
Taiwanese Association of the Philippines