Manhit: WPS coercion must not be normalized

“More fundamentally, it reinforced the principle that disputes must be resolved through law rather than force,” he added.

Manhit also said the Philippines “cannot—and should not—stand alone” in promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region, through which nearly two-thirds of global trade passes.

“This is why the issue before us is not solely a Philippine concern. It is a regional and global one,” he said.

“Safeguarding the maritime domain is not simply about defending territory. It is about defending the principles that allow nations—large and small—to coexist peacefully: respect for international law, freedom of navigation, and the peaceful management of disputes.”

He emphasized the need to forge stronger partnerships with like-minded nations, including the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, France and India, which he said “believe in openness, transparency, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

Hosted by Stratbase Institute and the Japan Institute of International Affairs, the symposium brought together scholars, policymakers and practitioners across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation under the Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework.

The framework, introduced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2016, focuses on three pillars: promoting fundamental values such as the rule of law and freedom of navigation, pursuing economic prosperity and ensuring peace and stability.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya said the framework must “evolve at this juncture...[as] the world has changed considerably” since its inception.

He added that Japan “places the utmost value on its collaboration with the Philippines” and that like-minded partners “must work together to uphold and reinforce a free and open international order.”

Endo also noted that Japan anticipates “strengthened participation” of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the upcoming Balikatan exercises.