Taiwanese group: China using airspace as ‘weapon’

The move, which the association attributed to intense pressure from Beijing, forced the cancellation of Lai’s planned 22 April visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini.

“This is not diplomacy,” the association said. “It is coercion — plain and simple.”

The organization drew parallels between the flight restrictions and the ongoing maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea, warning that China’s tactics against Taiwan reflect a broader pattern of behavior that threatens the Philippines.

“The Philippines is no stranger to coercive behavior,” the statement read, citing the harassment of Filipino fishermen and coast guard personnel.

“If airspace can be politicized and weaponized to isolate Taiwan today, what prevents similar pressure from being applied tomorrow to restrict the Philippines’ own freedom of movement, trade routes, or diplomatic engagements?”

The group argued that the politicization of international airspace erodes the foundations of a rules-based international order and poses a risk to regional stability and stressed that international aviation has long been governed by norms of neutrality and safety.

The association called on the international community and fellow democracies to reject diplomatic coercion and uphold international law, ensuring that global commons — including seas and skies — remain open and governed by established rules rather than force.

“Today it is Taiwan. Tomorrow, it could be any nation — including the Philippines,” the group warned, urging a collective resolve to contain such pressure in the Indo-Pacific region.