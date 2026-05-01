Another high-profile member of the current administration’s Cabinet is said to be on his way out, with whispers Nosy Tarsee caught pointing to his alleged involvement in kickback schemes tied to major government initiatives, particularly an ambitious nationwide program.
Palace insiders claim the official has been linked to commission-seeking arrangements on project contracts, including efforts to leverage his position for personal gain.
Adding to the scrutiny, the same figure reportedly met with a director from a major pension fund to introduce a preferred fund manager, with sources alleging he was positioning himself to earn sizable commissions from the transaction.
He is expected to be replaced by a seasoned operator who previously served as a key aide inside the Palace during the term of a former President.
Palace circles are said to be moving discreetly to manage the exit and avoid public scandal, consistent with the administration’s pattern of quiet reshuffles.