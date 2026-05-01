Trump rejects bulletproof vest: I don’t want to look fat

Reports in US media said it was under consideration following the latest alleged attempt to kill the 79-year-old president at a Washington gala on Saturday.

“I’ve been asked about that. I guess it’s something you consider. In one way, you don’t like to do it because you’re giving in to a bad element. And so, I don’t know. But I have been asked about it.”

A man has been charged with trying to assassinate the Republican on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel. Secret Service agents tackled the alleged assailant before he was able to reach the ballroom where the gala was taking place.

It was the third alleged attempt on Trump’s life in the space of two years.