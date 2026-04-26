Trump whisked away from dinner shooting

People dived under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service teams swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held annually at the Washington Hilton in the US capital.

“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” Trump told a press conference at the White House shortly after the incident.

“They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that, too,” he said, after posting video of the gunman sprinting past security as guards drew their weapons. The man was detained at the scene.

Security lapses

Trump said one officer was shot at close range but appeared not critically injured. He added that the venue was “not a particularly secure” facility as questions swirled about the president’s safety.

Trump said at the hastily arranged news conference that he first thought the noise was a tray being dropped before he realized it was gunfire. He said he planned to re-schedule the media gala within a month despite the security scare.

City officials said the suspect, who will be arraigned in court on Monday on firearm and assault charges, appeared to have been a guest at the hotel. He was armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives.

“Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Washington police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. “A US Secret Service uniformed division officer was struck in his vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He appears to be in good spirits.”

Trump told reporters that the authorities have gone to the suspect’s apartment and “I guess he lives in California.”

FBI agents were seen outside a residence in Torrance, California late Saturday, according to an AFP photographer.

The area near the two-story, brown house was blocked off by police tape.

Multiple US news outlets identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, in the southwest of Los Angeles County.