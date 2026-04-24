Survival mode: UST, FEU collide for last Final Four slot

Games today:
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
1 p.m. — NU vs UST (m)
3 p.m. — UST vs FEU (w)
It’s win or go home for University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Far Eastern University (FEU) in their third and final meeting in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.
The storied squads dispute the last bus ride to the stepladder semifinals in an explosive playoff Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Game time is at 3 p.m. following the 1 p.m. playoff for the last men’s Final Four twice-to-beat advantage between UST and six-peat-seeking National University (NU).
The Lady Tamaraws lived to fight another day after taking care of their final elimination round assignment and having Lady Luck smile at them as the Golden Tigresses dropped theirs for a tie in second to third with 8-6 win-loss cards.
The survivor of the match faces presumptive Season 88 Most Valuable Player winner Shaina Nitura and Adamson University in the first stage of the semis on Wednesday.
Waiting in the final phase of the semis are the three-peat-seeking and No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs. Already sitting in the first best-of-three championship seat is unbeaten De La Salle University.
UST suffered a major collapse at the hands of NU, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 13-15, last Wednesday that gave FEU a chance to save its season following a reverse sweep of Ateneo de Manila University, 22-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-10, earlier that day.
The Tigresses hold a psychological edge over the Lady Tamaraws after sweeping their elims head-to-head.
Still, head coach Shaq delos Santos is not taking an FEU side coming in with renewed confidence after a reprieve lightly.
“We’ll study and prepare for FEU and of course, look for ways to improve our game. Take a reset after our loss, but it’s a good experience for us. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring it going into the knockout game,” said Delos Santos, who is looking to prevent UST from missing the semis for the first time in eight years on his return at the reins.
The Lady Tamaraws’ run this season has been tough but FEU vow not to waste the opportunity to advance to a third straight semis stint.
“I told them, even with just two percent (chances) after we got the win (over Ateneo). Now we were given a bigger chance, we’ll take it without any questions, without any reasons because this is what we prepared for Season 88,” FEU coach Tina Salak said.
“I know it has been difficult for us going through these struggles, but definitely going against UST this Saturday, we’ll pour our hearts out. For me, it’s about wanting what we want and be on the same page from our preparation to the actual game,” added Salak, who will try to pull one over the Tigresses.
Meanwhile, the Golden Spikers forced a tie with the Bulldogs at 10-4 following a 30-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win last Wednesday, forging a virtual best-of-three.
The winner will be armed with a one-win to advance to the finals incentive on Wednesday.
Top-ranked Far Eastern University takes on No. 4 Ateneo in the Final Four armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.