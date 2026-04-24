Survival mode: UST, FEU collide for last Final Four slot

UST suffered a major collapse at the hands of NU, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25, 13-15, last Wednesday that gave FEU a chance to save its season following a reverse sweep of Ateneo de Manila University, 22-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-10, earlier that day.

The Tigresses hold a psychological edge over the Lady Tamaraws after sweeping their elims head-to-head.

Still, head coach Shaq delos Santos is not taking an FEU side coming in with renewed confidence after a reprieve lightly.

“We’ll study and prepare for FEU and of course, look for ways to improve our game. Take a reset after our loss, but it’s a good experience for us. Hopefully, we’ll be able to bring it going into the knockout game,” said Delos Santos, who is looking to prevent UST from missing the semis for the first time in eight years on his return at the reins.

The Lady Tamaraws’ run this season has been tough but FEU vow not to waste the opportunity to advance to a third straight semis stint.

“I told them, even with just two percent (chances) after we got the win (over Ateneo). Now we were given a bigger chance, we’ll take it without any questions, without any reasons because this is what we prepared for Season 88,” FEU coach Tina Salak said.

“I know it has been difficult for us going through these struggles, but definitely going against UST this Saturday, we’ll pour our hearts out. For me, it’s about wanting what we want and be on the same page from our preparation to the actual game,” added Salak, who will try to pull one over the Tigresses.

Meanwhile, the Golden Spikers forced a tie with the Bulldogs at 10-4 following a 30-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23 win last Wednesday, forging a virtual best-of-three.

The winner will be armed with a one-win to advance to the finals incentive on Wednesday.

Top-ranked Far Eastern University takes on No. 4 Ateneo in the Final Four armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.