BARKING LOUD: Lady Bulldogs chase stepladder bonus vs Tigresses

The 3 p.m. battle will have huge implications for how the semis cast will be completed and if a playoff will be needed in case of a tie in the standings.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) battles also-ran Ateneo de Manila University at 1 p.m., hoping to score a win to keep its semis hopes alive.

Avoiding a complicated scenario is on NU’s mind.

The Lady Bulldogs gave the Lady Spikers a scare in their nail-biting elims rematch, only to get hit by misfortune in the endgame of a 25-27, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 13-15, loss last Sunday that gave La Salle an automatic finals seat and triggered a dangerous knockout stepladder semifinal.

Pulled down to a 9-4 record, NU is in a must-win situation to bag a seat in the last phase of the semis, or risk playing in a playoff for No. 2 in case of a three-way tie at 9-5.

In this scenario, the Lady Bulldogs and Adamson University dispute the stepladder bye while the Golden Tigresses will occupy the No. 4 seeding due to an inferior tiebreak.

“The loss (against La Salle) is painful but we’re keeping in our minds that it’s not over yet. We still have our next game and we’ll try to turn this loss as a rallying point for us,” NU top rookie Sam Cantada said after the Lady Bulldogs’ tough loss that ended with a net touch infraction on Arah Panique following a referee’s challenge on an initial four-touch called against La Salle in the tight fifth set windup.

UST set one foot inside the semis door after beating University of the Philippines, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, last Sunday for an 8-5 slate.

The Tigresses are assured of at least a playoff for the last semis seat. So even if UST loses to NU and the Lady Tamaraws (7-6) hurdle the Blue Eagles for a two-way-tie at 8-6, the España-based squad will still have one more shot at clinching a semis berth.

However, UST doesn’t want to play with fire and get burned.

“Our challenge to our players is simple: ‘Do you still want to go through a playoff for No. 4? Or, snatch that spot right away (in this game)? So, the challenge for the team is to pour its 101 percent on Wednesday’s game,” Tigresses assistant coach Yani Fernandez said.

Angge Poyos, Regina Jurado, Jonna Perdido, setter Cassie Carballo and graduating libero Detdet Pepito will be pouring their all to secure UST’s ticket to the semis against NU’s Canatada, Panique, Vange Alinsug, Chams Maaya and playmaker Lams Lamina.

The Lady Bulldogs topped the Tigresses in their first-round meeting on 15 February with Alinsug, Cantada and Panique doing most of the damage.

On the other hand, the Lady Tamaraws’ semis aspirations are already out of their hands.

FEU will need to bring down Ateneo and pray hard for NU to beat UST, which will force a playoff for the last semis seat and the right to play Adamson in the first phase of the stepladder semis.

A loss by the Lady Tamaraws or a win by the Tigresses will send FEU on an early vacation and miss the semis for the first time in three years.

Carrying a 2-11 card, the Blue Eagles are just looking to play spoiler and end their worst campaign in the Final Four era somehow on a winning note.

In men’s play, six-peat-seeking NU seeks to collar the last Final Four twice-to-beat advantage against a UST side aiming to force a playoff for the same incentive.

The Bulldogs have a 10-3 card in second spot ahead of third-running Golden Spikers (9-4). A win by UST in the 11 a.m. match will forge a sudden death for the Final Four bonus.