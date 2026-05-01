Smokey scape to Salt & Fire

As you enter the hotel, you’re not just greeted by its high ceilings and elegant lobby. You’re welcomed by the rich aroma of the meals being prepared. The scent of sizzling meats instantly draws you in, enough to make your stomach growl even before you’ve settled in Brittany’s comforting rooms. It sets the tone for what you can expect from your visit, a dining experience that’s warm and inviting.

Inside, the Salt & Fire interior strikes a balance between modern elegance and rustic warmth. The interior design reflects the concept behind its name — elements of fire and earth are subtly woven into the space. Warm lighting casts a soft glow across wood finishes, while textured walls in shades of blue and green added depth. Decorative accents and carefully placed greenery soften the look, making the space feel inviting rather than overwhelming, maintaining the sophistication expected from a boutique hotel setting.