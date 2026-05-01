Smokey scape to Salt & Fire

Summer heat in the Philippines can leave you feeling drained, sticky and irritable, but why fight it when you can match it with the perfect summer getaway and the perfect food?
Salt & Fire Steakhouse turns up the heat instead of running from it. Located at the heart of the South, Brittany Hotel in Villar City is the perfect place to dine and spend a summer getaway, enjoying a boutique luxury hotel — a quiet escape from busy city life.
As you enter the hotel, you’re not just greeted by its high ceilings and elegant lobby. You’re welcomed by the rich aroma of the meals being prepared. The scent of sizzling meats instantly draws you in, enough to make your stomach growl even before you’ve settled in Brittany’s comforting rooms. It sets the tone for what you can expect from your visit, a dining experience that’s warm and inviting.
Inside, the Salt & Fire interior strikes a balance between modern elegance and rustic warmth. The interior design reflects the concept behind its name — elements of fire and earth are subtly woven into the space. Warm lighting casts a soft glow across wood finishes, while textured walls in shades of blue and green added depth. Decorative accents and carefully placed greenery soften the look, making the space feel inviting rather than overwhelming, maintaining the sophistication expected from a boutique hotel setting.
The seating arrangements and furniture are thoughtfully designed to accommodate different group sizes, from intimate dinners to larger gatherings. Guests can choose between classic wooden chairs, woven armchairs, or more cushioned seating for added comfort. The open layout, which seamlessly connects the lobby to the restaurant, enhances the overall experience by creating a sense of openness, inviting people to dine at ease.
More than just its eye-catching interior, Salt & Fire offers a true gastronomic adventure through its flame-grilled cooking. Each dish is crafted to highlight bold, smoky flavors. Expect perfectly seared steaks with a charred crust and tender, juicy centers, grilled to your preferred doneness.
The menu features a variety of meats such as the Tomahawk pork and the premium 1-inch Giant USDA Ribeye steak. For those with a bigger budget, their selection of prime beef is worth exploring, featuring wagyu striploin gold, wagyu ribeye, and bistecca Chianina beef priced from P11,000 to P15,000 depending on the cut and weight. These high-end options elevate the dining experience, offering rich, buttery textures and deep flavors that justify their premium price. Every cut is seasoned with precision, allowing the natural taste of the meat to shine.
Beyond steaks, the menu offers a variety of side dishes that round out the experience. Starters like Tostados carnes or cheese and salami with honey provide a flavorful introduction, while comforting options such as smoked tomato and basil soup or mushroom soup add warmth to the meal. Sides like fries, salads and steak rice complete the spread, ensuring there’s something for every palate. Paired with refreshing beverages or a glass of wine, the meal becomes more than just dining — it becomes an experience worth savoring.
Salt & Fire ultimately transforms the idea of summer heat into something enjoyable. Instead of escaping the season, it invites guests to embrace it through rich flavors, inviting spaces, and the dining experience. Whether for a romantic date or a relaxed family gathering, it offers a setting where good food and atmosphere come together effortlessly.
Because when the weather brings the heat, Salt & Fire brings on the flavor.