Sarah Geronimo praises BINI after Billboard milestone

Sarah Geronimo has lauded rising P-pop group BINI following their milestone recognition at the Billboard Women in Music event.
Geronimo, who made history in 2024 as the first Filipino recipient of the Global Force award, said BINI’s achievement reflects a growing global appreciation for Filipino music.
“I once said this award represents courage and hope — courage to break barriers, and hope that Filipino music can reach and inspire the world. Seeing you now carry that message makes us all proud and even more inspired,” she said.
She thanked the group for representing the country and urged them to continue pushing creative boundaries.
“Keep shining, and never be afraid to break boundaries and be whoever you want to be as artists. Congratulations again, BINI!” she added.
BINI’s recent recognition marks another step in the group’s expanding international presence, as Filipino artists continue to gain traction on the global music stage.