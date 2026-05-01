Philippine dance students strike gold in Shanghai

Young dancers from the Philippines brought pride to the country after earning top awards at an international ballet competition in Shanghai, China, where they showcased performances rooted in both social issues and cultural storytelling.
The event, organized by the SGDA International Federation for Dance, gathered promising talents from across Asia, including participants from Singapore, Japan, and China. Representing the Philippines were dance students from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, who emerged as standout performers among the contenders.
One of their winning pieces, Angry Birds, tackled environmental concerns such as deforestation and climate change. The contemporary performance used birds as a symbol to reflect humanity’s relationship with nature. Choreographed by dance educator Nina Anonas, the piece delivered a strong message through expressive and synchronized movement, earning a gold award in the small group category.
For dancer Lia Viña, the experience was as meaningful as the recognition itself. She shared that working closely with her teammates strengthened their connection and enhanced their performance. According to her, the real reward was not the medal, but the journey they went through together — growing as dancers, learning from each other, and fully realizing the piece they performed.
Another gold-winning performance, Reimagining Darangen, honored the cultural heritage of Mindanao while highlighting the strength and grace of its women. The piece was choreographed by Mycs Villoso, who drew inspiration from her experiences engaging with various communities across the Philippines. With a larger ensemble, the dancers brought the story to life through powerful and cohesive movements, capturing both tradition and emotion on stage.
Dancer Dustin Mabazza reflected on the responsibility of representing the country in an international competition. He shared that performing abroad gave deeper meaning to every movement, as he carried not only his personal aspirations but also the support of those who trained and believed in him. The experience pushed him to become more mindful of technique, timing, and emotional expression, while also teaching him resilience in the face of pressure and self-doubt.
Gab Nipales, who performed in both winning pieces, expressed pride in representing Filipino dancers on a global stage. She emphasized that their success highlighted the unique qualities Filipino artists bring —strong storytelling, discipline, and expressive performance. For her, the achievement also symbolized years of hard work and perseverance finally coming to fruition.
Beyond the competition, the group visited the Shanghai Theater Academy’s College of Dance, where they observed local students in training. The experience gave them insight into the discipline and precision required at an international level. Mabazza noted the clarity and control of the dancers’ movements, as well as their endurance in executing demanding routines.
Viña added that the visit served as a reminder that growth in dance is continuous. She highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline, especially in overcoming challenges and improving one’s craft.
The trip also opened opportunities for future collaboration, as faculty members from Benilde met with representatives from the Shanghai Theater Academy to discuss potential partnerships.
Through their achievements, the young Filipino dancers not only secured international recognition but also demonstrated how artistry can be used to tell meaningful stories and celebrate cultural identity on the world stage.