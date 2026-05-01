Philippine dance students strike gold in Shanghai

One of their winning pieces, Angry Birds, tackled environmental concerns such as deforestation and climate change. The contemporary performance used birds as a symbol to reflect humanity’s relationship with nature. Choreographed by dance educator Nina Anonas, the piece delivered a strong message through expressive and synchronized movement, earning a gold award in the small group category.

For dancer Lia Viña, the experience was as meaningful as the recognition itself. She shared that working closely with her teammates strengthened their connection and enhanced their performance. According to her, the real reward was not the medal, but the journey they went through together — growing as dancers, learning from each other, and fully realizing the piece they performed.

Another gold-winning performance, Reimagining Darangen, honored the cultural heritage of Mindanao while highlighting the strength and grace of its women. The piece was choreographed by Mycs Villoso, who drew inspiration from her experiences engaging with various communities across the Philippines. With a larger ensemble, the dancers brought the story to life through powerful and cohesive movements, capturing both tradition and emotion on stage.