Pacquiao says Mayweather fight is on

Eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao revealed that his showdown with Floyd Mayweather remains on the table.
“We are just going over a few little things,” Pacquiao said late Thursday at the Pacquiao Elorde Awards at Okada Manila.
The fight, to be shown by Netflix, is scheduled 19 September but a report by boxingscene said it could even take place earlier.
The plan is to hold it sometime mid-August and the venue being looked at are T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand, both in Las Vegas.
It was at the T-Mobile where Pacquiao lost the World Boxing Association welterweight crown to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in August 2021.
The MGM Grand is practically Pacquiao’s home as he has seen action there 16 times since making his US debut in June 2001.
Last time Pacquiao fought, he battled Mario Barrios to a draw at the MGM Grand.
Netflix made the announcement of the fight last February.
Weeks later, Mayweather declared that the bout is not a real fight but an exhibition and that The Sphere, which was named as venue, won’t be the site of the event.
But Pacquiao insists that it will be a real fight and that the result would reflect on their respective records.
When everything gets finalized, Pacquiao will kick off training camp proper and that the Philippines and Los Angeles will be the location of his preparations.
In their first fight that generated more than $600 million in revenue, Mayweather won on points.