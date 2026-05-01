Pacquiao says Mayweather fight is on

The fight, to be shown by Netflix, is scheduled 19 September but a report by boxingscene said it could even take place earlier.

The plan is to hold it sometime mid-August and the venue being looked at are T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand, both in Las Vegas.

It was at the T-Mobile where Pacquiao lost the World Boxing Association welterweight crown to Yordenis Ugas of Cuba in August 2021.

The MGM Grand is practically Pacquiao’s home as he has seen action there 16 times since making his US debut in June 2001.

Last time Pacquiao fought, he battled Mario Barrios to a draw at the MGM Grand.