See you in September: Pacquiao gets another shot at Mayweather

“The fight is on,” an aide of Pacquiao told DAILY TRIBUNE after weeks of uncertainty following Mayweather’s bold declaration that the event isn’t really a fight but an exhibition.

But Pacquiao, 47, bared that he and Mayweather, 49, had already taken advances from their purses for the match that will be a regular professional contest.

Mayweather sent everyone in panic mode, adding that even the venue hasn’t been chosen.

Two months ago, streaming giant Netflix announced that Pacquiao and Mayweather are facing each other again, news that was generally met with enthusiasm among fight fans.

During their first meeting in May 2015, Pacquiao lost on points but revealed later that he fought with an injured shoulder.

Netflix was successful in its last foray into boxing when it held the Terrence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez duel last September.

On the very same day major issues for resolved, Pacquiao dropped by the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to check on fellow Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.

It is expected that Pacquiao would again set up camp at the Wild Card for the Mayweather preparation as a homage to his longtime trainer.

In a recent interview inside his posh rented apartment in Glendale, Pacquiao told a couple of writers that he would need at least three months to get ready for Mayweather.