See you in September: Pacquiao gets another shot at Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao was all over Los Angeles on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) as boxing’s one and only eight-division champion attended to matters concerning his September rematch with Floyd Mayweather.
Just before heading back to Manila, Pacquiao and his team ironed out kinks relative to his 18 September showdown with Mayweather at The Sphere in Las Vegas.
“The fight is on,” an aide of Pacquiao told DAILY TRIBUNE after weeks of uncertainty following Mayweather’s bold declaration that the event isn’t really a fight but an exhibition.
But Pacquiao, 47, bared that he and Mayweather, 49, had already taken advances from their purses for the match that will be a regular professional contest.
Mayweather sent everyone in panic mode, adding that even the venue hasn’t been chosen.
Two months ago, streaming giant Netflix announced that Pacquiao and Mayweather are facing each other again, news that was generally met with enthusiasm among fight fans.
During their first meeting in May 2015, Pacquiao lost on points but revealed later that he fought with an injured shoulder.
Netflix was successful in its last foray into boxing when it held the Terrence Crawford versus Canelo Alvarez duel last September.
On the very same day major issues for resolved, Pacquiao dropped by the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood to check on fellow Hall of Famer Freddie Roach.
It is expected that Pacquiao would again set up camp at the Wild Card for the Mayweather preparation as a homage to his longtime trainer.
In a recent interview inside his posh rented apartment in Glendale, Pacquiao told a couple of writers that he would need at least three months to get ready for Mayweather.
“Three to four months,” he added.
Pacquiao is busier in the pro ranks compared to Mayweather, whose last pro bout was against MMA icon Conor McGregor in August 2017.
He has been pretty active doing exhibitions the past nine years.
Pacquiao fought twice in 2019, once in 2021 and in 2025 apart from doing two exhibitions, one in Seoul and the other in Tokyo.