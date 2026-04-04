Pacquiao: Be a man, Floyd

“We both signed and he (Mayweather) even got an advance.”

“I hope he honors the contract that we both signed,” Pacquiao said inside his room at the Pechanga Resort Casino where a world title fight featuring International Boxing Federation minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran was set to defend against Mexican challenger Gustavo Perez Alvarez.

“Don’t you think Netflix would cover it if it was just an exhibition?”

Pacquiao, 47, lost to Mayweather in boxing’s richest fight ever in May 2015 at the MGM Grand also in Las Vegas.

With Netflix bankrolling their second meeting, Pacquiao has a chance at exacting payback.

But with Mayweather singing a different tune lately, stressing that the September showdown will be just an exhibition and that even the venue is not yet cast in stone, Pacquiao reminds his rival to honor his commitment.

“It’s a real fight (that we both signed up for). What we can assure you is that we signed a professional fight. But beyond that we cannot comment.”

Mayweather has reportedly been given ten days to address the issue and Pacquiao feels that it would be a big mistake if the fight doesn’t take place.