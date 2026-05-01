NBI chief: Evidence used in Sara's impeachment case is authenticated

However, the supposed assassin has not yet been identified, said Matibag, adding that they remain certain that someone did make contact.

On the other hand, Lawyer Paul Lawrence Lim reacted to NBI’s claim and said, “These cannot be the foundation for probable cause, much less a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction. Simply repeating a conclusion, no matter how vehemently, does not make it true,” Lim said.

The impeachment trial on 29 April focused on the televised assassination threats made by Sara against the President, First Lady Liza Marcos, and former speaker Martin Romualdez, on 23 November 2024.

Moreover, Matibag revealed that they are reviewing a series of statements and behavior not only from the vice president but also from the entire family, issuing Administrative Order 11 to properly handle the set internal rules, procedures, and investigation guidelines.