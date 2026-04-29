NBI on alleged hitman in Duterte threat probe: ‘Some personalities under surveillance’

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday said it is zeroing in on several individuals, one of whom may have been tapped as a hitman, following Vice President Sara Duterte’s controversial remarks about an alleged assassination plot against the President and his family.
At the House committee hearing, NBI Director Melvin Matibag revealed that authorities already have persons of interest under surveillance, though their identities remain undisclosed.
He noted that investigators are now coordinating with other agencies to pinpoint who among them may have been approached in connection with the threat.
The probe has taken a sharper turn after the NBI chief flagged as “unusual” the Vice President’s reported 500-man security detail—far larger than that of past officeholders.
According to the bureau, the suspected hitman could be within that pool, which includes active and former members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
In a video of Duterte’s late-night press conference on 23 November 2024, in which she said she had instructed someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot against her life were carried out.
NBI officials told lawmakers that Duterte’s video has been authenticated and shows no signs of tampering.
Using digital fingerprinting methods, NBI agents confirmed the footage had not been edited, spliced, or generated using artificial intelligence.
Based on its findings, the NBI concluded that Duterte’s statements could constitute inciting to sedition and multiple counts of grave threats.
The agency has already submitted its report to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for preliminary investigation.
Matibag emphasized that the footage “speaks for itself,” calling it an “actual threat” against the President.
Duterte, however, has denied any intent to threaten.
She earlier insisted her remarks were taken out of context, saying she was merely highlighting what she claimed was a serious threat to her own security.
The controversy forms part of the impeachment complaints now being tackled in the House, where Duterte is also accused of misuse of confidential funds and unexplained wealth.
The Vice President did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.