NBI on alleged hitman in Duterte threat probe: ‘Some personalities under surveillance’

According to the bureau, the suspected hitman could be within that pool, which includes active and former members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In a video of Duterte’s late-night press conference on 23 November 2024, in which she said she had instructed someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot against her life were carried out.

NBI officials told lawmakers that Duterte’s video has been authenticated and shows no signs of tampering.

Using digital fingerprinting methods, NBI agents confirmed the footage had not been edited, spliced, or generated using artificial intelligence.

Based on its findings, the NBI concluded that Duterte’s statements could constitute inciting to sedition and multiple counts of grave threats.

The agency has already submitted its report to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for preliminary investigation.

Matibag emphasized that the footage “speaks for itself,” calling it an “actual threat” against the President.

Duterte, however, has denied any intent to threaten.

She earlier insisted her remarks were taken out of context, saying she was merely highlighting what she claimed was a serious threat to her own security.

The controversy forms part of the impeachment complaints now being tackled in the House, where Duterte is also accused of misuse of confidential funds and unexplained wealth.

The Vice President did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.