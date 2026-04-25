NBI says it has lead on Sara’s ‘threat’

Matibag also confirmed that NBI officials will attend the next hearing of the House Committee on Justice, scheduled for 29 April, where lawmakers are expected to examine the bureau’s findings.

The panel earlier moved to compel the NBI’s appearance through a subpoena.

During Wednesday’s continuation of the impeachment proceedings against Duterte, Bukidnon Rep. John Keith Flores asked the panel to compel the NBI to present the results of its investigation.

“I move that we issue a subpoena ad testificandum and duces tecum for the NBI to present the results of its investigation on the alleged threats,” Flores said.

Duterte made alleged remarks during a pre-dawn online rant on 23 November 2024, where she said she had instructed someone to kill Marcos, the First Lady, and then-Speaker Romualdez if an alleged plot against her were carried out.

Following the statement, the NBI conducted an inquiry and, in February 2025, recommended the filing of a complaint against Duterte.

The Vice President later clarified that her remarks were not meant as a threat, saying she was merely pointing out a supposed danger to her own security and that her statements had been “maliciously taken out of logical context.”

Matibag did not elaborate on the nature of the lead but assured lawmakers that the bureau would cooperate fully with the ongoing congressional proceedings.