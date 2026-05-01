Manhunt launched vs DepEd official killers

Camaingking was shot at approximately 7:20 p.m. in Sitio Guicam, Barangay Dawa-Dawa, according to police reports.

“Initial investigation revealed that while the victim was walking at the Guicam Port, two unidentified persons suddenly approached the victim and shot him in the head with a .45-caliber pistol,” Dasugo said.

Following the shooting, the suspects fled on a motorcycle toward Barangay Kawayan.

Dasugo said all police units in the province have been alerted to assist in the search for the perpetrators.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the attack, and the investigation remains ongoing.