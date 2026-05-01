Hyundai Trucks, Lalamove team up

The partnership will place Hyundai Truck & Bus models within Lalamove’s delivery network as the logistics platform works to serve more businesses and partner drivers nationwide.

The vehicles covered include the Hyundai HD50s GT HARI Cab and the Hyundai Mighty EV. The HD50s GT HARI Cab carries a payload capacity of 2,300 kilograms and is aimed at delivery routes that need a durable commercial vehicle.

The Mighty EV has a payload capacity of 4,100 kilograms and is positioned for urban and short-distance deliveries.

HARI said the partnership gives fleet operators and delivery partners access to both diesel and electric options, depending on their route needs and business use.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing smarter and more sustainable logistics solutions in the country,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.

“By integrating Hyundai Truck & Bus solutions into last-mile operations, we are enabling greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability while advancing our vision of future-ready mobility.”

Lalamove said the agreement is also meant to help partner drivers gain access to higher-capacity vehicles.