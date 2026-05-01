Hyundai Trucks, Lalamove team up

Hariphil Asia Resources Inc., the distributor of Hyundai Truck & Bus Philippines, has signed a partnership agreement with Lalamove Philippines to support last-mile delivery operations in the country.
The agreement was signed by HARI and Lalamove officials, led by HARI director, treasurer and chief financial officer Ladislao Z. Avila Jr., HARI assistant vice president for National Sales Division Timothy Joshua S. Magisa, Lalamove Philippines managing director Djon Paolo T. Nacario and Lalamove senior manager for Driver Operations Jefferson B. Balanga.
The partnership will place Hyundai Truck & Bus models within Lalamove’s delivery network as the logistics platform works to serve more businesses and partner drivers nationwide.
The vehicles covered include the Hyundai HD50s GT HARI Cab and the Hyundai Mighty EV. The HD50s GT HARI Cab carries a payload capacity of 2,300 kilograms and is aimed at delivery routes that need a durable commercial vehicle.
The Mighty EV has a payload capacity of 4,100 kilograms and is positioned for urban and short-distance deliveries.
HARI said the partnership gives fleet operators and delivery partners access to both diesel and electric options, depending on their route needs and business use.
“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing smarter and more sustainable logistics solutions in the country,” Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and CEO of HARI, said.
“By integrating Hyundai Truck & Bus solutions into last-mile operations, we are enabling greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability while advancing our vision of future-ready mobility.”
Lalamove said the agreement is also meant to help partner drivers gain access to higher-capacity vehicles.
“We’re proud to partner with HARI to strengthen our driver ecosystem and expand our fleet nationwide,” Djon Paolo Nacario, managing director of Lalamove Philippines, said.
“By making high-capacity vehicles more accessible to our partner drivers, we’re enabling greater earning opportunities while supporting the growing demand of MSMEs and local businesses for reliable deliveries across the country.”
HARI said the tie-up also supports businesses that need transport units for changing delivery requirements. Perez-Agudo said the company will continue to offer vehicles that can serve daily business use while also supporting cleaner transport options.
Fleet operators, business owners and logistics partners may visit authorized Hyundai Truck & Bus Philippines dealerships for more details on the available commercial vehicle lineup.